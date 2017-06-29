Cyclists Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking on 200 Mile Ride
More than 50 cyclists and several runners are making the 200 mile trek from West Des Moines to Lake Okoboji Friday to raise money for human trafficking survivors. It started as a ride just for fun and to see see if they could do it and then turned into more.
