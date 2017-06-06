Crazy McDonalda s Fight

Crazy McDonalda s Fight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSMB-FM Lafayette

A woman at a McDonald's in Des Moines Iowa got made becausedrum rollher McChicken sandwiches were taking too long. She went stupid, jumped the counter and started a fight with a worker and from the looks of this video, is missing some hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSMB-FM Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Mon MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
Private society Iowa May 18 FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC