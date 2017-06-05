College news
Brooke Shultice of Osceola, IA, was conferred a Associate of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa on April 28, 2017.
