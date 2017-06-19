Clive leaders expected to ban jumping off bridge into creek
A Des Moines suburb is considering a ban on people jumping from a railroad bridge into a creek, a move that some residents said is a perfect example of government overreach. The ban would make it illegal to jump into Walnut Creek from an old railroad bridge alongside the Clive Greenbelt Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
