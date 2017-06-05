Climate change raises new risk: Are inland bridges too low?
In this April 18, 2017, photo, the Red Bridge pedestrian bridge is seen over the Des Moines River in Des Moines, Iowa. A little more than a decade after it was restored, crews went back to the site with a crane to hoist the span more than 4 feet higher, at a cost of $3 million, after experts concluded that the river's flooding risk was double the previous estimates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Mon
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC