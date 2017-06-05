Climate change raises new risk: Are i...

Climate change raises new risk: Are inland bridges too low?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this April 18, 2017, photo, the Red Bridge pedestrian bridge is seen over the Des Moines River in Des Moines, Iowa. A little more than a decade after it was restored, crews went back to the site with a crane to hoist the span more than 4 feet higher, at a cost of $3 million, after experts concluded that the river's flooding risk was double the previous estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... 1 hr CodeTalker 1
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Mon MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
Private society Iowa May 18 FOVR 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC