City to pay $70K after police break down woman's door
A central Iowa city will pay $70,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman after officers broke down her apartment door and arrested her when she refused to let them in without a warrant. The Des Moines Register reports that Angela Renze's lawsuit says her privacy was invaded and she was wrongly arrested after Waukee police officers forced their way into her condo while responding to a report of loud screaming in the building in July 2015.
