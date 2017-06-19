City considering ban on jumping from bridge into creek
The Des Moines Register reports that Clive officials will decide Thursday whether to make it illegal to jump into Walnut Creek from an old railroad bridge along the Clive Greenbelt Trail. Clive Police Chief Michael Venema says there's a lot of danger involved in the jumping, because the water level rises and falls.
