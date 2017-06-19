Child abuse hotline calls rise after 2 teenage girls' deaths
More child abuse hotline calls are being reported in the wake of the deaths of Natalie Finn and Sabrina Ray, two 16-year-olds who were both adopted. The Des Moines Register reports that abuse hotline calls have surpassed where they were last year, reaching 25,100 since the end of May. Sixty-one percent of those calls are being investigated compared with 52 percent in 2012.
The Des Moines Register reports
