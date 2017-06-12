Car crashes into historic cemetery th...

Car crashes into historic cemetery that sits in city roundabout

12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Authorities have been searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a family burial site that sits in the middle of a West Des Moines roundabout. The driver had abandoned the car, which had damaged the fence, landscaping and some headstones before coming to rest.

