Car crashes into historic cemetery that sits in city roundabout
Authorities have been searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a family burial site that sits in the middle of a West Des Moines roundabout. The driver had abandoned the car, which had damaged the fence, landscaping and some headstones before coming to rest.
