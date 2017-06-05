Capital City Pride Festival takes pla...

Capital City Pride Festival takes place this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Monday marks the somber anniversary of Orlando, Florida, Pulse nightclub massacre -- the deadliest in modern American history -- but spirits are high as the 39th Capital City Pride Festival celebration kicks off this weekend in Des Moines. The festival will occupy the East Village and feature food, music, dancing and a drag show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Fri Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC