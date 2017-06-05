Capital City Pride Festival takes place this weekend
Monday marks the somber anniversary of Orlando, Florida, Pulse nightclub massacre -- the deadliest in modern American history -- but spirits are high as the 39th Capital City Pride Festival celebration kicks off this weekend in Des Moines. The festival will occupy the East Village and feature food, music, dancing and a drag show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC