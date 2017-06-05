Baby's names
DAHMS, Kip William, son of Matt and Laura Dahms of Des Moines, was born June 2 at Unity Point - Iowa Methodist Hospital. Grandparents are Bill and Jana Warren of Johnston, Bill and Norma Dahms of Donnellson and the late Donna Dahms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC