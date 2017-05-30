Authorities identify victim in 1984 cold case
Authorities found the decomposed remains of a male beneath some brush along a trail near East 24th and Scott in Des Moines, IA February 28, 1984. Distinctive clothing, surgical intervention, and multiple distinctive tattoos were present on the victim, but authorities were unable to identify the man at the time of the investigation.
