Attorneys recount bizarre altercation in Water Works Park
New data from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality shows since 2005, hospitalizations involving opioids and heroin increased 75 percent for women. "Just as many women than men, they all use it the same," said Toni VerMeer who was previously addicted to opioids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 13
|US Army Vet
|2
|Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me...
|Jun 13
|guest
|1
|Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10)
|Jun 9
|Lou
|8
|APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w...
|Jun 6
|RustyS
|2
|Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a...
|Jun 5
|MsObvious
|1
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|Jun 3
|Desmoinesdelivery
|4
|Need H in a bad way
|Jun 2
|Sick boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC