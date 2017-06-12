Attorney: Man falsely arrested, booked in jail for 11 days
A West Des Moines man spent 11 days in the Dallas County Jail for a crime he didn't commit, and he says the West Des Moines Police Department may have had evidence to free him at the time he was arrested. The Des Moines Register reported that Matthew Rodrigues was released May 9 after a judge said he was not the assailant in a sexual assault that took place April 29 at a Motel 6 in West Des Moines.
