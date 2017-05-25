APNewsBreak: New governor toured Iowa on casino tycoon's jet
In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference in her formal office as acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg looks on at the Statehouse in Des Moines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Sick boy
|3
|Need H in a bad way
|12 hr
|Sick boy
|1
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|May 24
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC