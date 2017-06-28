Anti-War Protesters Block McKinley Avenue
Anti-war protesters have encased their arms in concrete, blocking the road in front of the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines. Law enforcement was called to McKinley Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday about protesters blocking the road.
