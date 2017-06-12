Anti-Trumpcare ad hits airwaves in Io...

Anti-Trumpcare ad hits airwaves in Iowa, sparks debate

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The newest political advertising campaign on television opposing so-called Trumpcare and its controversial approach to women's health care hit airwaves in Iowa on Friday, and it's already sparking a debate. It's part of a campaign organized by several national advocacy organizations specifically calling on U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to vote no in the Senate Trumpcare vote even if her name isn't mentioned in the ad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 13 US Army Vet 2
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... Jun 13 guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC