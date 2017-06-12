Anti-Trumpcare ad hits airwaves in Iowa, sparks debate

The newest political advertising campaign on television opposing so-called Trumpcare and its controversial approach to women's health care hit airwaves in Iowa on Friday, and it's already sparking a debate. It's part of a campaign organized by several national advocacy organizations specifically calling on U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst to vote no in the Senate Trumpcare vote even if her name isn't mentioned in the ad.

