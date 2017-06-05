Altoona mayor leaves rich legacy

Altoona mayor leaves rich legacy

12 hrs ago

Altoona Mayor Josiah "Skip" Conkling, 71, died, leaving a tremendous legacy in the community he called home. Conkling served on the Altoona City Council for 16 years, during which he helped the city expand as he oversaw housing and commercial properties.

