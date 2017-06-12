AGCO Unit Automated Production System...

AGCO Unit Automated Production Systems Introduces New Ventilation System

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Agri Marketing

Filtered and conditioned air is forced by fans into the animal living space through tunnel doors, ceiling inlets or a combination of both as part AP's positive pressure ventilation system. An advanced, positive pressure ventilation system that protects against viruses in pork production is now offered by AP .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST 8 min US Army Vet 1
News Tama Mayor Zimmerman to resign post- Council me... 16 hr guest 1
News Meredith Cuts 20 Jobs (Apr '10) Jun 9 Lou 8
News APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa w... Jun 6 RustyS 2
News Cellphone video depicts nasty brawl unfolding a... Jun 5 MsObvious 1
@@(.R ox y Bulk!!)@@ (Oct '15) Jun 3 Desmoinesdelivery 4
Need H in a bad way Jun 2 Sick boy 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,732,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC