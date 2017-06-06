Accidents Continue to Add Up at Highway 30, Interstate 35 Interchange in Ames

A roll-over accident that took place in Ames on Tuesday morning is yet another example of just how dangerous the Highway 30/Interstate 35 interchange can be. "They were taking the EB 30 to NB I-35 and I think they took the loop a little too fast," said Assistant District 1 Engineer Tony Gustafson of the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.