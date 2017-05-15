You Still Can't Shoot off Fireworks i...

You Still Can't Shoot off Fireworks in West Des Moines, But You Will Be Able to Buy Them There

14 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

You still cannot shoot off fireworks in the city of West Des Moines, but you will be able to buy and sell them there soon. A City Council workshop was held Monday night regarding regulations for the use and sale of fireworks.

Des Moines, IA

