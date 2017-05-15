You Still Can't Shoot off Fireworks in West Des Moines, But You Will Be Able to Buy Them There
You still cannot shoot off fireworks in the city of West Des Moines, but you will be able to buy and sell them there soon. A City Council workshop was held Monday night regarding regulations for the use and sale of fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC