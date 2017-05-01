Woman arrested, charged in Cedar Bridge arson case 10 MIN
On Tuesday May 2, 2017, Alivia Marie Bergmann,19, of Des Moines, was arrested on charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief". The Madison County Sheriff said the charges are related to the Cedar Covered Bridge Arson that occurred on April 15, 2017 in Madison County.
