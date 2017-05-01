Union members honor May Day with march in Fort Madison
Former Democratic candidate for State House District 84 Carrie Duncan leads a group of demonstrators on Monday, May 1, 2017 along Avenue F in Fort Madison, IA. Following the march to the Local 617 UFCW Union Hall in downtown Fort Madison, Jennifer Sherer, Director of the University of Iowa Labor Center kicked-off a small group discussion with a brief history of International Workers Day which coincides with the Haymarket affair, which occurred in Chicago on May 4th, 1886.
