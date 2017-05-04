Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, others cringe
In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for religious organizations, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The order is drawing a mix of enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and others fearing it will lead to awkward situations and erode the integrity of the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 4
|Local
|1
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 4
|Local
|1
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 27
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Apr 27
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC