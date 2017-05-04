Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, others cringe

In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order aimed at easing an IRS rule limiting political activity for religious organizations, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The order is drawing a mix of enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and others fearing it will lead to awkward situations and erode the integrity of the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.