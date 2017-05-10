Trump firing of Comey smells of attempted obstruction of justice

President-elect Donald Trump on his thank you tour in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 8. 2016 l Shannon Stapleton Donald Trump really didn't like the ongoing investigation of ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign and last night he acted by firing FBI Director James Comey. Trump did so by sending his personal bodyguard to the FBI headquarters with a letter in a manila folder, a touch that highlighted how personally Trump took the probe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.