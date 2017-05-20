Thieves Steal Nearly All Equipment Fr...

Thieves Steal Nearly All Equipment From Metro Soap Box Derby Organization

Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Soap box derby racing may remind some people of the olden days, but it is still active in Des Moines. However, a metro group is currently facing a setback; the Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby Association recently had nearly all its equipment stolen.

