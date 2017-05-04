The Trailer Park Boys coming to Des Moines
An Evening with the Trailer Park Boys, August 26th at 7:30 PM at Hoyt Sherman Place featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, Randy & Mr. Lahey live on stage. What's supposed to be an intimate evening with the Trailer Park Boys quickly goes off the rails when, after escaping arrest for 'a simple misunderstanding', the boys realize they have limited time to party before the cops inevitably track them down.
