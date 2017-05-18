Teen who lived with Sabrina Ray detai...

Teen who lived with Sabrina Ray details horrific abuse

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

KCCI learned horrific new details Tuesday in the death of Perry teenager Sabrina Ray. The Iowa Department of Human Services confirmed Tuesday that there is a child abuse investigation underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private society Iowa 3 hr FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 9 philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC