Tama County District Court

Kurt Alan Olson, 59, rural Toledo, was found guilty on three counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child by a Tama County Jury in a verdict handed down on May 11 at the end of a one-day trial. Olson faced the charges filed Oct. 25, 2016, in relation to incidents which allegedly occurred in 2010- 2016 at rural Toledo involving a minor child.
