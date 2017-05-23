Russia Investigation, Trump Tweets Do...

Russia Investigation, Trump Tweets Don't Faze Governor As He Embraces New Role

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV

DES MOINES, Iowa-A special counsel and members of Congress investigate any potential inappropriate contact between Russian officials and members of Donald Trump's campaign. The President also has a way of igniting controversy with a few taps of his fingers on his smart phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private society Iowa May 18 FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... May 7 True Christian wi... 1
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Polk County was issued at May 24 at 3:34AM CDT

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC