Pressure is on Moderates Over Health Care Bill
Heaven Chamberlain, of Des Moines, Iowa, right, asks Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, a question during a town hall meeting, April 12, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa Moderate Republicans face intense pressure on their party's latest attempt to scrap Democrat Barack Obama's health care law - from President Donald Trump, House GOP leaders, medical professionals and outside political groups. In interviews, Associated Press reporters found views deeply held and deeply divided, reflective of dueling impulses to fulfill the seven-year-old GOP promise to repeal the law and to save many of its parts.
