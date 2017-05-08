Police: Victim shot in head in shooting near school
Des Moines police are investigating after a victim was dropped off at a hospital Tuesday afternoon, shortly after a nearby report of shots fired. The call came to police at around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
