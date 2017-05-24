Police: Man Chased, Rammed Woman's Car with his Vehicle
A Des Moines man is behind bars after police say he used his car to ram a woman's vehicle. Thirty-two-year-old Darwin Stinson is facing several charges in connection with the incident that happened Tuesday night in the area of SW 9th and Army Post Road.
