Police: Man broke into home, stabbed victim, carjacked another
A man broke into a Des Moines home, stabbed a victim and then tried to carjack a person before authorities captured him, police said Saturday. Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Walnut Street on reports of a stabbing.
