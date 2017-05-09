Police Explore Possible Link Between ...

Police Explore Possible Link Between Des Moines, West Des Moines Hotel Robberies

9 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

Police in Des Moines and West Des Moines are investigating whether robberies at two hotels early Tuesday morning were the work of the same man. Des Moines police were called the AmericInn Hotel & Suites at 1920 Hackley just after 3:00 a.m. Police say a suspect with a long gun down his pants showed the butt of the gun to the clerk and demanded money.

