Police Explore Possible Link Between Des Moines, West Des Moines Hotel Robberies
Police in Des Moines and West Des Moines are investigating whether robberies at two hotels early Tuesday morning were the work of the same man. Des Moines police were called the AmericInn Hotel & Suites at 1920 Hackley just after 3:00 a.m. Police say a suspect with a long gun down his pants showed the butt of the gun to the clerk and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|3 hr
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|7 hr
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|Mon
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|Mon
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC