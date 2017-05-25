Police: Driver That Hit 8-Year-Old Was Drunk
Police in Des Moines have found the driver they say seriously injured an 8-year-old child Wednesday night but took off after the accident. Fifty-four-year-old Lawrence McKenzie is charged with serious injury by OWI.
