Police confirm 'some serious injuries' in apartment fire
Fire crews could be seen on ladders reaching the fourth floor at an apartment at 1120 Polk Blvd. The fire call came in just before 1 p.m. Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek confirmed five injuries in the fire, with three of them being critical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Wed
|kentucky
|412
|Private society Iowa
|May 18
|FOVR
|1
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 7
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC