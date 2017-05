Police ask for public's help in solving Stephen Kim's murder

WEBVTT STACEY: RIGHT NOW DES MOINES, POLICE TELL US THEY AREGETTING CLOSER TO SOLVING THEMURDER OF STEPHEN KIM, BUT THEYSTILL NEED YOUR HELP.KIM WAS MURDERED IN FRONT OF HISTHREE YOUNG CHILDREN ON APRIL 21JUST WEST OF DRAKE UNIVERSITY.THE DES MOINES POLICE CHIEFTALKED EXCLUSIVELY WITH KCCI'SLAURA TERRELL TODALAUR IS LIVE DOWNTOWN AT THEPOLICE STATION.WHAT HAVE YOU LEARNED?LAURA: I LEARNED DETECTIVES AREMETICULOUSLY LOOKING THROUGHMORE THAN 100 HOURS OF VIDEOFROM NEIGHBORING BUSINESSES.THEY'RE WORKING HERE AT THESTATION AROUND THE CLOCK.THE CHIEF SAYS THIS CASE KEEPSHIM UP AT NIGHT, AND THEY AREDETERMINED TO SOLVE IT.POLICE SAY 41-YEAR-OLD STEPHENKIM WAS A TRULY INNOCENT VICTIM.IT WAS 10:30 AT NIGHT AND KIMWAS SITTING IN HIS CAR WITH HITHREE SMALL SONS AT THEUNIVERSITY TERRACE APARTMENTS.THAT'S WHERE HIS WIFE CARPOOLEDTO AND FROM WORK.WE KNOW SUSPECTS WALKED UP ANDFOUR DEMANDED MONEY.BUT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.