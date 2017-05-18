Police 5K run comes on heels of cop murderer's sentencing

Despite the soggy weather, nearly 1,000 Iowa officers and community members on Saturday laced up their shoes in support of the law enforcement community. The third annual Run with the Police 5K Fun Run comes on the heels of Friday's confession from a convicted murderer who gunned down two Des Moines-area police officers while they sat in their patrol cars in November.

