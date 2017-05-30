Police: 2 charged in January homicide
Ricky Hascall, 50, of Des Moines, and Monica Fagan, 26, of Des Moines are charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police said both have been in jail since February on robbery charges in connection with the investigation.
