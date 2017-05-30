Police: 2 charged in January homicide

Police: 2 charged in January homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Ricky Hascall, 50, of Des Moines, and Monica Fagan, 26, of Des Moines are charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police said both have been in jail since February on robbery charges in connection with the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
iowa sucks (Jan '08) May 24 kentucky 412
Private society Iowa May 18 FOVR 1
News Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09) May 10 Susan 60
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) May 9 wemissyou 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... May 8 Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... May 8 Eddie 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC