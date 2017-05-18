Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Dow...

Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Down 4 Clinics in Iowa

14 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced that it would close four clinics in Iowa after Governor Terry Branstad signed a budget bill that blocks state funds from Planned Parenthood and other clinics that provide abortions. Clinics in Burlington, Keokuk, and Sioux City will shut down June 30. A fourth clinic will continue to offer limited telemedecine services after the 30th, but eventually it will close, too.

Des Moines, IA

