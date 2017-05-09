One Northwest Iowa Town is making sur...

One Northwest Iowa Town is making sure history doesn't repeat itself

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

One Northwest Iowa Town is making sure history doesn't repeat it - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports the book Conflagration: the great Spencer fire of 1931, cites reports from the Des Moines register that in June of 1931, a little boy walked into a drug store in town where a large display of fireworks was located. The day also happened to be the first day the sale of fireworks was allowed in Spencer city limits under a new local law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14) 21 hr wemissyou 2
News Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe... Tue philemon 2
Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S... Mon Eddie 2
Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r... Mon Eddie 2
Fun Snapchat May 3 Josh 3
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 411
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... Apr 28 Knife to a gun fi... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,285 • Total comments across all topics: 280,912,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC