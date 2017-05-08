News Minute: Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:49 p.m. CDT
The western Iowa sheriff's deputy who authorities say was killed by an inmate during a jail escape is being remembered for the way he treated everyone with respect. Hundreds of law enforcement officers filled the floor of an arena Monday in Council Bluffs to honor Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge.
