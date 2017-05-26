Nashville Legend Tracy Lawrence Bring...

Nashville Legend Tracy Lawrence Brings the Honky Tonk to Des Moines this June

Tracy Lawrence, one of the most recognizable voices in country music for the past 24 years, is bringing his famous Nashville twang to Des moines on Sunday, June 25, for the Big Country Bash. Tickets to see him perform his iconic hits, such as "Paint Me a Birmingham," "Time Marches On," "Alibis," and "Find Out Who Your friends Are," are on sale now! The Big Country Bash is back and only five weeks away with a star-studded lineup, taking place on Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at Living History Farms.

