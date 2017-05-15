Names of Iowa Officers Being Added to National Peace Officers Memorial Wall
Seven metro police officers who died in the line of duty will be honored for their service Monday. President Donald Trump will lay a wreath during a service on the grounds of the capitol Wednesday morning to honor the fallen officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticket's in the mail: Red-light cameras questioned (Mar '09)
|May 10
|Susan
|60
|R.I.P. Spanky Belden (May '14)
|May 9
|wemissyou
|2
|Trump order makes some preachers ecstatic, othe...
|May 9
|philemon
|2
|Failing Obamacare forcing Elias Johnson, Alyx S...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Iowa's Obamacare health care exchanges are at r...
|May 8
|Eddie
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|May 3
|Josh
|3
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|Knife to a gun fi...
|411
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC