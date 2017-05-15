Names of Iowa Officers Being Added to...

Names of Iowa Officers Being Added to National Peace Officers Memorial Wall

Seven metro police officers who died in the line of duty will be honored for their service Monday. President Donald Trump will lay a wreath during a service on the grounds of the capitol Wednesday morning to honor the fallen officers.

Des Moines, IA

