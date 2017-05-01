Mom of starved teen wants murder trial moved
A West Des Moines woman accused of starving and neglecting her teenage daughter wants a separate trial from her former husband and wants her murder trial moved out of Polk County. Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn II are charged with the October starvation death of 16-year-old Nicole Finn and the suspected abuse of two of Natalie's siblings.
