Metro residents picking up after dama...

Metro residents picking up after damaging storms

23 hrs ago

WEBVTT THIS ONE, POTENTIALLY SOME HEAVYRAINFALL.STEVE: KCCI CREWS WERE OUTTRACKING THE STORMS ALLAFTERNOON.THEY'VE BEEN OUT THROUGHOUT THEMETRO TONIGHT FOLLOWING UP ONDAMAGE REPORTS.SHAINA HUMPHRIES IS LIVE NOW.YOU WERE ALL OVER THE PLACE.WHAT DID YOU FIND?SHAINA: STEVE, THE MOSTIMPRESSIVE IMAGES TONIGHT COMINGOUT OF THE WATERBURYNEIGHBORHOOD IN DES MOINES.THAT IS WHERE A MASSIVE TREEENDED UP INSIDE A HOUSE.THE OWNER, BRAD BARRETT, WAS INTHE GARAGE AT THE TIME.HE SAID HE HEARD WHAT SOUNDEDLIKE AN EXPLOSION WHEN THE TREECAME DOWN.IT ENDED UP CRASHING THROUGH THEROOF, DESTROYING THE CHIMNEY ONTHE WAY, AND FINALLY LANDED INHIS SON'S BEDROOM.LUCKILY, NO ONE WAS IN THE ROOMAT THE TIME.BARRETT SAYS THAT BIG, OLD TREEIS AROUND 100-YEARS-OLD, AND HEWASN'T THAT SURPRISED THAT THESTORM BROUGHT IT DOWN.>> IF YOU'VE LIVED HERE LONGENOUGH, YOU'VE SEEN ONE OR TWOFALL DOWN KIND OF LIKE THIS ... (more)

