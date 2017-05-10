Menace Lose Season Opener
The Des Moines Menace opened their season by hosting the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. AFC Cleveland broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 76th minute which the Menace's Hayden Partain answered just six minutes later.
