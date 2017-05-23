Mark Brown, Central Bank, promoted to Senior Vice President
Mark Brown has been promoted to Senior Vice President at Central Bank, which is headquartered in Storm Lake, Iowa, and offers banking and financial services at 21 locations, including nine in the metro Des Moines area. Brown, whose office is at the bank's Mills Civic Branch in West Des Moines, had been Vice President of Private Banking.
