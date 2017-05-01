Man returned to Iowa to face murder charge in woman's death
A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in a Des Moines suburb has returned to Iowa to face charges in the case. Police say 38-year-old Abraham Roberts waived his right to an extradition hearing and was returned to Iowa on Tuesday.
